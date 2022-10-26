Care watchdog rates West Northamptonshire Council’s reablement service as ‘good’

The reablement service run by the council across West Northamptonshire has been rated ‘good’ by the care watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an unannounced inspection of the Reablement West service between September 12 and 16, this year when it was supporting 41 people. The service provides care and support to people upon discharge from hospital, in the form of individual assessments and making sure the correct care is in place to reduce the likelihood of hospital readmission.

Across all five areas - safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs and well-led - the service was rated ‘good’.

The service aims to support people leaving hospital to reduce the likelihood of re-hospitalisation.

The report - published on October 19 - said: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the providers policies and systems supported this practice.

“Staff were empathetic, kind, caring and respectful. Care was provided in a dignified and respectful way.

“People and their relatives were listened to and were able to make decisions about the care and support they needed.”

The report went on to say people told inspectors they were “happy with the staff who came to support them” but that they would like more consistency as to who came to support them. The registered manager told inspectors changes were being made to address this.

The report added: “The registered manager had developed a new working pattern approach which meant people would have the same staff. This was due to start following the inspection. Staff and people welcomed this change.”

One relative also told CQC that if the staff at the service had not taken the time to check her loved one's medicines, they may not have been taking the right dosage of medicine prescribed.

The report continued that people's needs were assessed prior to returning home from the hospital and this continued as they arrived home and people were encouraged to prepare meals for themselves.

Inspectors added: “People were at the heart of everything the service did. Staff were focussed on providing support to enable people to meet their desired goals and empower them to live as independently as possible.

“The service had developed roles within the hospital setting so that people had a person to link with from admission to discharge, preventing unnecessary stays in hospital.”

Councillor Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, added: “The ‘good’ rating received by the CQC is a great achievement and showcases the tremendous efforts and commitment the team has to delivering high quality patient care that is focused on individual need.

“This is an integral service to those who require immediate support to live independently in their own home and it is encouraging to see the team recognised for the care they provide.”