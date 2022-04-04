Brave Braunston mum Abbie takes cold water plunge every day for month in memory of mum who 'lit up every room'

Brave Braunston mum Abbie Richardson has immersed herself in freezing cold water every day for a month to raise money in her mother’s memory.

She has collected more than £2,500 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in March’s Cold Water Challenge.

Abbie, who has four children, said: “My mum, Lorna, passed away when she was 45 and I was 13. Her death had a massive impact on my life and I wanted to do something in her memory.”

To participate in the challenge, fundraisers have to expose themselves to cold water for 30 seconds.

Abbie took it a step further.

"I wanted to challenge myself,” she said.

"So I extended the recommended time and have been taking dips in rivers, the bath, the sea and under hosepipes, with a little help from my amazing children.”

Abbie paid tribute to her mother, who she said fought a brave battle with cancer.

"My mum was one of the kindest, most caring people you could ever meet,” she said.

"She went through a hell of a lot, but she did not give up. Mum was one of those people you could talk to about anything. She lit up every room she was in. She really was one in a million.”

The challenge has raised more than £2,500 for charity. Abbie’s original target was £250.

Abbie would like to thank her four children – Amelia, Vic, Hollie and Sophie for helping her face the challenge on her hardest days.

They said they were proud of their mum’s efforts, who put on a brave face despite the freezing cold conditions.

She said: “I’d also like to thank my friend Sonya and my mum’s sisters – auntie Alison, auntie Elaine and auntie Linda for their ongoing support as my mum isn’t here.

“My children have been my main people who have got me through as if I gave up on the challenge then they would think giving up is OK. My mum never gave up her fight and I wasn’t going to give up mine.”

There’s still time to donate to Abbie’s challenge. Visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/abbies-cold-water-challenge-giving-page-1