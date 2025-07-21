Better sleep, online safety and calm kits – new ways for young people to boost their wellbeing this summer holiday

Children and young people in Northamptonshire can give their wellbeing a boost this summer holiday – with free, easy-to-book courses to help them explore who they are, grow as people and learn new things.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s iDiscover service has launched its summer programme of courses and workshops for ages 8 to 25.

Offered as a mix of online and in-person sessions, they include some essential advice for modern life – from staying safe online and getting better sleep to techniques for staying calm when times get tough.

And it’s now easier than ever for young people to snap up their places thanks to iDiscover’s new simple online booking system.

iDiscover is a new community and of children, young people and those who support them across Northamptonshire. It offers a wider range of free activities and resources that anyone can access online, as well as regular courses and workshops led by experts and developed in partnership with young people.

The iDiscover summer programme of free courses and workshops is now available for booking and includes the following:

Dreaming of better sleep? Create your own personal toolkit with simple techniques towards a better sleep routine.

Create your own personal toolkit with simple techniques towards a better sleep routine. Level up your online safety (coming soon) Whether it’s gaming, social media, understanding AI or spotting fake news, learn some simple ways to keep your online experiences safe and positive.

Whether it’s gaming, social media, understanding AI or spotting fake news, learn some simple ways to keep your online experiences safe and positive. Make your own calm kit Find out how to make a personalised kit to help you manage stress, anxiety and overwhelming emotions (ages 8 to 16).

Find out how to make a personalised kit to help you manage stress, anxiety and overwhelming emotions (ages 8 to 16). Create your own one-page profile Help professionals supporting you to understand your needs with your own individual profile to use when you access care and support services.

Help professionals supporting you to understand your needs with your own individual profile to use when you access care and support services. Join our Recruitment Panel Get involved with staff recruitment – including helping to interview candidates – for NHFT’s children’s services.

Get involved with staff recruitment – including helping to interview candidates – for NHFT’s children’s services. What makes a good trainer? Gain valuable experience in creating positive learning experiences for others and develop your skills, knowledge and confidence.

You can browse the full selection of iDiscover courses and workshops online at www.nhft.nhs.uk/idiscover-courses. New dates and courses are regularly added so if you can’t find a session that suits you, check back again later.

As well as being open to children and young people, iDiscover courses and workshops are available for their parents, carers and supporters to attend.

Alternatively, why not take a look at the wide range of online resources available to everyone on the iDiscover website at https://www.nhft.nhs.uk/idiscover?

Here you can find advice and information about managing your mental health and emotional wellbeing, handling tricky thoughts, feelings and behaviours, and support services available to help you. There’s even recommendations from other young people for wellbeing apps, podcasts, videos and games to try.

Rachel Hickling, NHFT’s Head of Service for Children and Young People’s Mental Health, said: “We’re really excited to launch our summer programme of iDiscover courses and workshops – all delivered absolutely free for children, young people and their parents, carers and supporters.

“Whether you’re on the lookout for tips to manage stress and anxiety, get a better night’s sleep or navigate your way around the online world safely, there’s loads of options on offer over the coming months. Come and join us and give your wellbeing a boost this summer holiday!”