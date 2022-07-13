Living with hay fever can make daily life a struggle (photo: Adobe)

To help those struggling with itchy eyes, skin redness, facial puffiness or dry hardened skin, experts at WeThrift have shared their go-to beauty hacks to keep you looking flawless.

Moisturise Frequent nose blowing is one of the most unwelcome effects of hay fever, and it’s hard to escape the inevitable dry, flaky skin around your nose. So it’s essential to apply a hydrating moisturiser or gel around the nostrils to soothe the area and help soften any hardened skin.

Eye drops Hay fever can cause redness, itchiness and soreness in your eyes, which can make wearing eye makeup increasingly tricky.

To soothe your eyes carry some specially formulated eye drops with you, that are designed to help relieve hay fever symptoms.

Concealer Constantly rubbing your eyes and nose can cause your skin to become red and increasingly hard to cover up with just foundation.

A full-coverage concealer is a great base for your foundation in these areas as it helps hide any redness of the skin, and it’s also good to have an additional layer of coverage should your foundation get rubbed away.

Waterproof mascara Itchy and watery eyes are no friend to eye makeup and often result in mascara-run. If your hay fever is prone to really affecting your eyes, it’s best to use a waterproof mascara.

Cooling sheet mask Using a cooling sheet mask at the end of each day is not only a great way to rehydrate the face in warmer temperatures, but it also soothes any irritation, puffiness and swelling that might have occurred as a result of hay fever.

Contour If you feel as though your face is looking puffy and it’s lost definition due to swelling, contouring is a great makeup hack to give your face back its angles.

Adding shading underneath your cheekbones, around your jawline and on your temples, will help to create the illusion of a more sculpted look.