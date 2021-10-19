Baby Reggie enters world safely at home thanks to quick-thinking Daventry dad and nanna who helped deliver him

First pictures: baby Reggie Richards/

Quick-thinking Sally Richards-Martin stepped into action when her daughter-in-law Lissya went into labour at home.

She helped deliver her grandson at 1.39am on Monday morning along with her son Cam Richards.

Sally, who celebrates her birthday a day after Reggie's and has five grandchildren, told The Gusher: "It was a scary but beautiful and amazing experience.

Safe in his mummy's arms - in hospital.

"My son and myself delivered Reggie due to there being no midwifes or ambulances available. It was so scary because he was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck twice and was turning blue.

"Thankfully, everything turned out absolutely fine and that's purely down to my son and daughter-in-law being so amazing."

Reggie weighed 6lbs and is doing just fine along with new mum, who was taken to hospital after the birth.

"Our family is truly blessed," added Sally.

Snuggles with daddy.

Reggie's dad, Cam, said: "It was a scary night, but Lissya was so amazing - I have to thank my mum too!

"We are all absolutely over the moon."