Another coronavirus case reported in Northamptonshire as total rises to five

One more case in county with national increase of 54 to 324 overall and six deaths

Five people in Northamptonshire have tested positive for coronavirus, having risen by one, according to government figures released today (Tuesday, March 10).

The latest case is an immediate family member of the first and second Northamptonshire cases of Covid-19, all of whom have recently returned from Italy.

Dr Fu-Meng Khaw, from Public Health England East Midlands, said people who have had close contact with the latest case are being contacted.

"Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case," he said.

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

No extra cases were reported in the county yesterday (Monday) after the fourth case was recorded on Sunday - no more details have been given.

The first Northamptonshire case was confirmed by the Department of Health on March 3, as a person who had recently been to Italy, which is the most-affected country in Europe.

A second Northamptonshire positive test was confirmed two days later and is a member of the same immediate family as the first person.

Nationally 324 people have tested postive for coronavirus after today's increase of 54, with 36 in the Midlands - six people who had the disease have died.

The latest person to die on last night was a man in his early 80s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Watford General Hospital.

A total of 26,261 people have been tested in the UK, of which 25,888 were negative.

Northamptonshire County Council director of public health Lucy Wightman said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public continues to remain low.

"Northamptonshire County Council's public health team is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Northamptonshire are protected.

“If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of the confirmed case, you do not need to take any action at this time."

Meanwhile supermarket shelves in Northampton are being cleared by shoppers stocking up with the prospect of having to self-isolate looming larger.

And a group of Daventry school children are in self-isolate after being in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while playing rugby.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The symptoms of coronavirus are a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath.

These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.

How coronavirus is spread

Because it's a new illness, we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person. Similar viruses are spread in cough droplets.

It's very unlikely it can be spread through things like packages or food.

Do I need to avoid public places?

Most people can continue to go to work, school and other public places.

You only need to stay away from public places (self-isolate) if advised to by the 111 online coronavirus service or a medical professional.

How to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus

Wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

Always wash your hands when you get home or into work

Use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

Put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell