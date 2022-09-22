‘Achievement of a lifetime’: Daventry dental therapist wins national award

A Northamptonshire dental therapist has won a national award, despite having only been qualified since December 2020.

Michaela Robinson, who now works for a practice in Daventry, won in the category of the Best Recently Qualified Dental Therapist at the National Clinical Dentistry Awards 2022.

The 28-year-old started her role in February 2021 and has spent “all her time since leaving school” working towards landing this job.

28-year-old Michaela Robinson, who works for a practice in Daventry, won in the category of the Best Recently Qualified Dental Therapist at the National Clinical Dentistry Awards 2022.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela said: “I was amazed to win and I’m still in shock – I couldn’t believe it.

“This is an achievement of a lifetime as I’ve worked so hard towards this goal since I left school.”

After Michaela was told at 15 years old that she would never become a dental therapist, she is pleased her determination has paid off and she has been able to prove people from her past wrong.

As part of her training, the dental therapist went to university at King’s College London from 2018 to 2020, and took part in a variety of additional courses alongside her studies to further her knowledge.

Michaela put herself forward for the award and was among thousands of others to do the same, but she was one of only three finalists to be selected.

As part of the application process, she submitted a portfolio of work, including a variety of pictures and information about the volunteering she has taken part in over the years.