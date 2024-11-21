Woodford Halse CE Primary Academy - Save our school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

So far, thanks to the generosity of the local community and its businesses, the amazing fundraising efforts of school staff, and a grant from Sport England, we have been able to secure almost £48,500 in funding towards this project.

This is an amazing achievement and we are so thankful to everyone who has helped us to get this far.

Unfortunately we have learnt this month that additional cabling and electricity work to make the pool safe to use, will cost considerably more than expected, and mean that we need to raise over £100,000 for the project to continue. While this might seem like a mammoth task for such a small school, we plan to embody our school value of resilience and do everything we can to make reopening the pool a possibility.

With this in mind, we are once again writing to ask for your support and assistance, in any way possible, to help us reach our new fundraising goal. If you can make any contribution, big or small, or match donations at a future fundraising event, we would love to hear from you, or you can donate straight away through our JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/whpool

Woodford Halse CE Primary Academy

We know how much everyone involved in the school and local community wants the pool to re-open to our current children, and we are looking at ways of turning this into a pool for use beyond our school too, so that it can become a community asset used for everything from aqua aerobics lessons to baby and toddler swimming.

We would once again like to say a heartfelt thank you to the local groups who have already helped us with our fundraising at local events, including our FSA, Stablemates, Revered Phil Robinson and Woodford Halse United Football Club as well as our amazing staff who ran a Wolf Run last year and raised an incredible £4,000 following matched donations from a generous local business!

We are hugely grateful to anyone who can support us with this project and any amount of donation, whether financial, time or resources, is greatly appreciated. To discuss this further, please contact Alison Crockford - [email protected] or call 01327 265900