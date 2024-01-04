Children might have only just gone back to school, but it is always best to be organised for what is to come...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the kids go back to school after a long Christmas break, you might be starting to think of the next time they’re off – whether that is to arrange childcare or to take them away on holiday.

With half terms, Easter holidays and the long six-week summer break, it can be a lot to keep track of, so we have rounded up the full term dates for 2024 in West Northamptonshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below are the term dates for the area, according to West Northamptonshire Council. Dates will vary at independent schools, and there could be additional days off at all schools for teacher training days, which will vary from school to school.

Full school term dates for West Northamptonshire in 2024.

Spring term 2024

Thursday January 4 to Thursday March 28.

February half term: Monday February 19 to Friday February 23.

Easter bank holidays: Friday March 29 and Monday April 1.

Easter holiday: Tuesday April 2 to Friday April 12.

Summer term 2024

Monday April 15 to Tuesday July 23.

Bank holiday: Monday May 6.

May half term: Monday May 27 (bank holiday) to Friday May 31.

Summer holiday: Wednesday July 24 to Friday August 30.

Autumn term 2024

Monday September 2 to Friday December 20.

October half term: Monday October 28 to Friday November 1.