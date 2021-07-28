'We're not in Kilsby any more!' Funnel cloud swirls like tornado over Northamptonshire

People reached for their cameras as they saw they saw dark swirling clouds resembling a scene from the film Twister.

This video was sent to us by Alexandru Ambrus and his girlfriend Joanne Diprose who were travelling between Kilsby and Crick at about 6pm.

He said: "We thought it was a tornado.

It resembled a twister.

"She was scared but we were both excited. It's the first time we've ever seen anything like this so close, it was really impressive."