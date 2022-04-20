Volunteers needed for litter pick in Daventry this weekend

Volunteers are invited to join Daventry Town Council (DTC) on Saturday (April 23) for the next community litter pick.

People of all ages are invited to roll up their sleeves and get involved in the clean up.

Litter pickers will target the Daneholme Avenue area of Daventry this weekend.

All ages are invited to help clean up Daventry.

The organised litter picks will be led by DTC community ranger, Charlotte Jones, with accompanying town councillors and DTC staff members.

To join April's Litter Pick, meet Daventry Town Council at 11am on Saturday at Children's Play Park Area of Daneholme Avenue, Daventry, NN11 0QA.

Equipment will be provided. All ages are welcome, although children in attendance will need to be supervised by a responsible adult.

The litter pick is organised and funded for by Daventry Town Council and there’s no need to book. They take place monthly to create a positive impact on volunteers and the district.