Tresham College appoints new Principal and Vice Principals across its campuses

Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group, is delighted to announce the appointment of new senior leaders across its Northamptonshire campuses, reinforcing its commitment to providing students with the highest-quality further education and the best possible futures.

Shaun Cook has been appointed Principal of Tresham College, with campuses in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and leads the National College for Motorsport in Silverstone. Shaun brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served 22years in the British Army before embarking on a career in education as a Public Services teacher. He has held senior leadership positions at several leading Further Education (FE) colleges across Yorkshire, including an Executive role at The Sheffield College, where his initiatives helped to transform the college from a “Requires Improvement” to a “Good” Ofsted rating, and celebrated a 9% increase in achievement rates over two years.

Shaun joins the College after sitting on the Executive team at Barnsley College, where he was instrumental in introducing advanced courses in AI and digital technology and expanded electric vehicle programmes to meet local industry trends.

Joining him are two accomplished leaders in their own right:

Left: Shaun Cook - Top right: Daniel Burns - Bottom right: Samantha Smith.

Daniel Burns has been appointed Vice Principal and will be based at Tresham College, Corby. With over fifteen years’ experience in the FE and Skills sector, Dan brings expertise across curriculum leadership, strategic planning, teaching and assessment enhancement, and improving student outcomes. He is passionate about the transformative opportunities FE offers, with a focus on innovation, continuous improvement, and aligning the curriculum with employer and industry needs. As Vice Principal, Dan will strengthen ties with the Corby community and across wider Northamptonshire, ensuring students can flourish academically and professionally.

Samantha Smith has also been appointed Vice Principal and will be based at Tresham College, Wellingborough, with responsibility for Curriculum and Quality. Samantha brings 19 years of experience in FE, progressing from a Lecturer in Veterinary Health to senior leadership roles. She has led initiatives in academic excellence, curriculum development, and quality assurance, with a focus on delivering inclusive and future-focused learning environments. Samantha is dedicated to shaping impactful student experiences and fostering strong community relationships.

Commenting on his appointment as Principal of Tresham College, Shaun said: "I am thrilled to take on the role of Principal at Tresham College, and the National College for Motorsport. Tresham’s campuses are vibrant, inspiring places where students are encouraged to explore their passions, develop their skills, and achieve their goals. My focus will be on ensuring that the curriculum is aligned to the skills needs of North Northamptonshire whilst continuing to deliver exceptional education, expanding opportunities, and ensuring every student has the support they need to succeed and shape a bright future."

These appointments reflect Tresham College, as part of The Bedford College Group’s continued dedication to inspiring students, enhancing learning experiences, and delivering an ambitious, industry-aligned curriculum across all campuses. With a strong focus on innovation, excellence, and community engagement, the College is committed to ensuring every student achieves their full potential.

Prospective students and parents can explore the wide range of courses and pathways on offer at Tresham College, including A-Levels, T-Levels, and Apprenticeships.

To find out more about Tresham College, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/tresham-college/