These are the Ofsted reports for all the Northamptonshire schools inspected so far this year
Ofsted have been busy inspecting schools in and around Northamptonshire this year.
Schools can be ranked outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. This is how the schools inspected so far in 2019 were scored.
1. Montsaye Academy
Rating: good, last inspection: 23/01/19
other
2. Greenfields Primary School and Nursery
Rating: good, last report: 23/01/19
other
3. Harpole Primary School
Rating: good, last report: 16/01/2019
other
4. Little Stanion Primary School
Rating: good, last inspection: 09/01/2019
other
View more