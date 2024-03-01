Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grange School in Daventry has become an academy today (Friday 1st March) and joined the E-ACT family of schools.

Going forward the school will be known as E-ACT The Grange School and it is the 29th school to join the successful multi-academy trust, which provides an education to over 18,000 young people. The trust has been working closely with the school over the last few months, with their staff already taking part in leadership conferences and training opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

E-ACT have won the award for MAT of the Year 2023 at the MAT Excellence Awards and 100% of their academies have been rated Outstanding or Good for leadership and management by Ofsted.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

E-ACT can provide an education for children right from reception until Year 13 in Daventry as E-ACT Parker Academy and E-ACT DSVL Academy are also situated in the town. This means that all three local E-ACT schools can now work closely together to create a seamless educational journey for children in the community from their first day of school right through to Sixth Form.

As an E-ACT academy, The Grange will now be able to share ideas and best practice with other academies in the trust and pupils and staff will benefit from being part of something bigger. They will also adopt the trust’s Opening Minds Opening Doors ethos, which is about ensuring children discover a world of possibilities and embodying their principles, which are to think big, do the right thing and show team spirit.

Mrs Vicki Masters, Headteacher E-ACT The Grange School said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are delighted and proud to be part of a forward-thinking trust. I am very much looking forward to collaborating at a national level with fellow E-ACT academies to ensure our pupils continue to thrive and excel.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT said:

“Everyone at E-ACT is delighted to welcome The Grange and Mrs Masters on board and we are looking forward to getting to know our new pupils, parents, colleagues and governors better.