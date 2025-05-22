The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme welcomes ACS Recruitment to help shape student futures

The Bedford College Group is proud to welcome ACS Recruitment, a leading Northamptonshire-based recruitment agency, to its Employer Partnership Scheme, a dynamic initiative that connects education with industry to better equip students for the careers of tomorrow.

With offices in Northampton and Kettering, ACS Recruitment delivers UK-wide workforce solutions, supporting businesses in finding top talent for both temporary and permanent roles. Their expertise spans traditional recruitment services as well as fully managed solutions. Now, that expertise is being shared with students as ACS helps bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world employment.

Through this new partnership, ACS will support students across a range of activities. This includes attending career events and open evenings, where their team offers insights and guidance to those exploring future employment options. They are also collaborating with teaching staff on real-world projects designed to bring industry challenges into the classroom.

Recently, ACS staff spoke directly with students, offering a firsthand look into the recruitment sector while highlighting key employability skills and career planning strategies. The company will also contribute to the college’s industry advisory boards, ensuring that course content remains aligned with current workplace demands. Looking ahead, ACS is exploring ways to offer apprenticeships and work placements, giving students access to valuable on-the-job experience.

Chris Wright, UK Partnership Director at ACS Recruitment, said, "We’re excited to join forces with The Bedford College Group through this impactful scheme. While we’re proud of our Northamptonshire roots, our work spans the UK, giving us a broad perspective on the evolving needs of employers and job seekers. We’re passionate about supporting the next generation by sharing our industry insights and helping students make confident, informed choices about their futures."

This collaboration reflects The Bedford College Group’s broader mission to deliver more than academic success. The goal is to prepare students with the skills, knowledge, and industry connections they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive job market.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, added, "Collaborating with forward-thinking employers like ACS brings a powerful dimension to our students’ education. It not only enhances learning with real-world insight, but also ensures our curriculum stays closely aligned with the needs of modern industry. These partnerships are vital in helping us equip students with the skills, confidence, and connections they need to succeed in their future careers."

The Bedford College Group continues to grow its network of employer partners, working with organisations like ACS to deliver relevant, high-quality, and career-focused education. By creating strong links between students and industry, the Group remains dedicated to unlocking meaningful opportunities that support student success now and into the future.

For more information about the Employer Partnership Scheme, contact [email protected]