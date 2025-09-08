The 40 best-ranked primary schools in and around Northampton as revealed by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.
This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in and around Northampton compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.
The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ or ‘Good’.
Data is from the 2023-24 academic year.
1. Hartwell Primary School
Hartwell Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 38/40 and an average KS2 score of 112.3. It was also ranked 36th overall in the country. Photo: Google
2. Kislingbury Primary School
Kislingbury Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 37/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.7 Photo: Google
3. Denton Primary School
Denton Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 37/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.3 Photo: Google
4. Flore Church of England Primary School
Flore Church of England Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 110.3 Photo: Google Maps