Tears of joy and sadness as Daventry students reveal A level exam results

Hard work has paid off for many students who are celebrating well deserved success in this year’s examinations.

Guilsborough Academy are pleased to announce that in their 60th year more students than ever have achieved many outstanding A level and BTEC results.

Staff said this is due to their hard work and dedication, supported by their parents/carers and of course stuff. Not only have they achieved an excellent set of academic results, but they have also gained places at a wide range of high quality apprenticeships and universities.

Mrs Swales, Principal, said: “Our students have worked hard during their time in our 6th form and fully deserve these fantastic results. Congratulations goes to all our students, whether they are moving onto university, apprenticeships or taking a year out. We would like to acknowledge our highest achieving students who are James Cowie, Robert Dowse, Lucy Fergusson, Kiki Godfrey-Flower, Lucy Greenwood, Hetta Johnson, Charlotte Jones, Georgia Lett and Lewis Tetley. Praise also goes to the following students for making outstanding progress: Kallum Davies, Abi Phelps, Hannah Jordan, Oliver Brady, Charlotte Hardwick, Alexander Sharman, Archie Vann, Sorrel Elliott-Smith, Felix Wright and Corey Parker. A special mention goes to George Andrews who is going to study medicine”.

Several students from Daventry attend Rugby High School. Staff said 89.5% of entries were awarded one of the top four grades (A*-C). This year, the two top performing students were awarded 3 A*s each. They will now go on to read Medicine and History and Politics at Sheffield and Edinburgh respectively. In addition, two students will be taking up places at Oxford (Biology and English Language and Literature) and one at Cambridge (Psychology and Behavioural Sciences). Headteacher, Ms Charlotte Marten, said: “A levels are an important rite of passage and open opportunities for further study and employment. Good grades at A level require sustained independent study. The class of 2019 have shown that they can balance academic studies with volunteering, participating in all sorts of extra-curricular activities and, in many cases, a part-time job. We are delighted by our students’ success and we wish them all the very best for the future.” As nearly half a million students get their A-level results today, NHS leaders are calling on young people to consider a career in nursing. The NHS has worked with universities to offer more than 7,000 extra nursing places in higher education from this September, as part of the NHS Long Term Plan to build a workforce for the future of the health service and supported by its successful ‘We are the NHS recruitment campaign’ The NHS is one of the top ten employers in the world, offering around 350 roles, employing more than 1.3 million people, and caring for around one million patients every day. *The Daventry Express will report more results as they come in.