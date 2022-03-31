Take a trip down Memory Lane of days gone by in Long Buckby
Are you in any of the photographs?
It’s carnival day in Long Buckby for our latest selection of Memory Lane photographs.
Our photographs were supplied with thanks to Joy Rogers, who runs The Real Long Buckby Facebook page, which really is a treasure trove of items for anyone interested in local history.
Joy told this newspaper: “Everybody looked forward to the carnival.
“It was always a really good day out. We spent weeks making paper flowers for the floats.”
She said each carnival had a theme.
"We really enjoyed thinking about what next year’s float would be,” Joy added.
There’s also a glorious wedding photograph taken in the village, featuring Maureen and Bill Ball. The couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last year.
Looking super cool on his motorbike is Bob Elliott, pictured in Greenhill Road, Long Buckby.
Do you have a picture for our Memory Lane feature? Please email [email protected]