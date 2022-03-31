Take a trip down Memory Lane of days gone by in Long Buckby

It’s carnival day in Long Buckby for our latest selection of Memory Lane photographs.

Our photographs were supplied with thanks to Joy Rogers, who runs The Real Long Buckby Facebook page, which really is a treasure trove of items for anyone interested in local history.

Joy told this newspaper: “Everybody looked forward to the carnival.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All dressed up for carnival day in 1983.

“It was always a really good day out. We spent weeks making paper flowers for the floats.”

She said each carnival had a theme.

"We really enjoyed thinking about what next year’s float would be,” Joy added.

There’s also a glorious wedding photograph taken in the village, featuring Maureen and Bill Ball. The couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last year.

Smiles at Buckby Carnival from 1978.

Looking super cool on his motorbike is Bob Elliott, pictured in Greenhill Road, Long Buckby.

Do you have a picture for our Memory Lane feature? Please email [email protected]

Carnival belles from 1982.

Looking glorious on their wedding day are Bill and Maureen Ball.