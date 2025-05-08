Students recognised at The Bedford College Group’s 2025 Further Education Awards for Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bedford College Group celebrated the success, resilience, and ambition of its students at the Group's Further Education Awards, held on Tuesday, May 7. The awards honoured students from Tresham College, The Corby Sixth Form, and the National College for Motorsport.

The Northamptonshire awards, sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council, recognised students who not only excelled academically but also demonstrated exceptional personal growth, creativity, and determination. These individuals stood out not only for their achievements in the classroom but also for their ability to overcome obstacles and make a positive impact in their learning communities.

This annual celebration served as an opportunity for The Bedford College Group to shine a light on the inspiring stories that emerge every year from its Northamptonshire campuses. From future engineers and health professionals to aspiring artists, scientists, and leaders, the event reflected the depth of talent and potential within the student body.

Robin Webber-Jones, Executive Director for Curriculum at The Bedford College Group, reflected on the meaning behind the celebration: “As we approach the end of another academic year, we want to thank all of our students who have given their best, in whatever way that might look for them. While these awards recognise a selection of outstanding achievements, they also symbolise the progress of every student, whether academic, personal, or emotional. Many have overcome significant challenges; others have built on existing strengths to reach new heights.

Winners of The Bedford College Group FE Student Awards for Northamptonshire.

"What makes a truly outstanding college is its ability to celebrate this diversity of experience, to understand that every student is unique, with different journeys, aspirations, and ways of growing. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to education, and that’s something we are incredibly proud to champion across all of our colleges making up The Bedford College Group.”

Shaquille Chidoori, a student at Tresham College Wellingborough, was honoured with both the overall Student of the Year and the Computing/IT Student of the Year. Reflecting on his success, he said: "I'm incredibly excited and proud to have won these awards. The support and quality of teaching at Tresham College Wellingborough have been outstanding. I would strongly encourage parents to consider this college for their children, and for current students, my advice is to work hard and keep going. When I first joined, it was a completely new experience for me. I even changed my career path, and I haven’t looked back since."

Carole Warnes, a student at the Learning Centre Kettering and recipient of the College Ambassador of the Year award, shared her excitement: "I’m overjoyed to have received this award; it means so much to me. I couldn’t have achieved it without the incredible support from everyone at the Learning Centre in Kettering. The staff go above and beyond to create a safe, welcoming environment where learning is genuinely enjoyable. They’re dedicated to helping every student succeed in their chosen path."

Jessica Riddle, a student at The Corby Sixth Form, won the Citizenship Award and shared her thoughts on the achievement: "It’s amazing to win this award, I feel very proud. Being part of The Corby Sixth Form has really benefited me and helped me grow in confidence. The teachers have been fantastic, really hands-on and approachable. You can talk to them whenever you need to, and they’re always there with help and support."

More than just a formal ceremony, the FE Student Awards acted as a true celebration of the spirit, energy, and diversity that characterise life across the Group’s Northamptonshire campuses. Applause, pride, and even a few tears filled the room as students took to the stage, surrounded by peers, tutors, and family members who supported their journeys.

As the evening drew to a close, the message was clear: The Bedford College Group is not just preparing students for exams, it is preparing them for life, with confidence, character, and the courage to succeed.

2025 FE Student Award Winners –

STUDENT OF THE YEAR AWARDS -

ADULT ENGLISH -Kamil Matusiak - Edexcel Level 2 Functional Skills English

ADULT MATHS - Teklebrhan Gebregziabher - Edexcel Level 2 GCSE in Mathematics

A-LEVELS (LANGUAGES& CREATIVES) - Keziah Obeng - GCE A-Levels in Art & Design (Textiles), English Literature and Psychology

A-LEVELS (SOCIAL SCIENCES & HUMANITIES) - Caitlin Crawford -GCE A-Levels in History, Law & Politics

A-LEVELS (STEM) - Maureen Appiah - GCE A-Levels in Biology, Chemistryand Mathematics

ART & DESIGN -Bailey Roger-Vic Wilson -UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication – Graphic Design

BUSINESS (sponsored by Aegis Support Services) -Harris Redfern - Pearson Level 3 BTEC National Extended in Business

CARE & CHILDCARE -Paula Putrimaite-Laser Level 3 Access to Higher EducationDiploma – Psychology

COMPUTING/IT -Shaquille Chidoori -Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Computing

CONSTRUCTION -Jacob Shearer - NOCN CSkills Level 2 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery

ELECTRICAL -Jak Freddie James Quinlan - CG Level 3 T Level in Building Services Engineering for Construction – Electrotechnical Engineering

ENGINEERING - Ted Yates - CG Level 3 T Level in Design and Development for Engineering and Manufacturing

ENGLISH (GCSE) –

Oliver Clayton - Edexcel Level 2 GCSE in English Language

Lasmina Estera Soltuzu - Edexcel Level 2 GCSE in English Language

ESOL - Storai Ahmadi Azami - ESB Entry 3 Award in ESOL Skills For Life – Reading

HAIR & BEAUTY - Nana Dankwa - CG Level 1 Diploma in Hair and Beauty

HEALTH & SOCIAL CARE (sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council) - Mary Francheska Hufalar - NCFE Cache Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care

HOSPITALITY & CATERING - Karen Kaye Dimalaluan - Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Hospitality Services

MATHEMATICS (GCSE) -

Alfie Collins - Edexcel Level 2 GCSE in Mathematics

Sandra Szewczyk - Edexcel Level 2 GCSE in Mathematics

MEDIA -Lucy Chapman - UAL Level 3 Extended Diplomain Creative Media Production andTechnology – Television and Film

MOTORSPORT (sponsored by The Right Track Consultancy Ltd) - Toby Brown - EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering – Motorsport

MOTOR VEHICLE - Callum Cox - IMI Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles (QCF)

MUSIC - Freddie Fawcett - UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music Performance and Production

PATHWAYS - Connor Mills - Gateway Entry 3 Certificate in Skills for Independent Living

PERFORMING ARTS - Catherine Abrahams - UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts – Musical Theatre

PLUMBING - Mason Farrance - CG Level 3 T Level in Building Services Engineering for Construction – Plumbing & Heating Engineering

SCIENCE - Athulkumar Satheesh - Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Applied Science

SPORT - Kate Nelis - Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sport Coaching and Development

THE KING’S TRUST - Natisha Barthelmy - Level 1 Certificate in Employment, Teamwork and Community Skills Northampton South

THE LEARNING CENTRE - Dan Mihut - Gateway Qualifications Level 1 Essential Digital Skills

TRAVEL & TOURISM - Lara Janaway - NCFE Level 3 Certificate in Travel and Tourism

UNIFORMED PUBLIC SERVICES - Oliver Bridges - NCFE Level 3 Extended Diploma for Entry to the Uniformed Services

OUTSTANDINGSTUDENTS OF THE YEAR –

CITIZENSHIP AWARD THE CORBY SIXTH FORM - Jessica Riddle - GCE A-Level Programme

CITIZENSHIP AWARD - TRESHAM COLLEGE & NATIONAL COLLEGE FOR MOTORSPORT -Josh Gates- Gateway Qualifications Level 2 Award in Digital and IT Skills

COLLEGE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR - THE CORBY SIXTH FORM - Christine Zvomuya - GCE A-Level Programme

COLLEGE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR - TRESHAM COLLEGE & NATIONAL COLLEGE FOR MOTORSPORT - Carole Warnes - Level 1 Extended Award in Personal and Social Development Skills

EMERGING ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Mindful Education) - TRESHAM COLLEGE & NATIONAL COLLEGE FOR MOTORSPORT - Natisha Barthelmy - Level 1 Certificate in Employment, Teamwork and Community Skills Northampton South

LEADERSHIP AWARD - THE CORBY SIXTH FORM - Olivia Milner - GCE A-Level Programme

LEADERSHIP AWARD TRESHAM COLLEGE & NATIONAL COLLEGE FOR MOTORSPORT - Michael Holton - Gateway Qualifications Level 2 Award in Digital and IT Skills

OUTSTANDING ADVANCEMENT AWARD THE CORBY SIXTH FORM - Lucy Hosie- GCE A-Level Programme

OUTSTANDING ADVANCEMENT AWARD - TRESHAM COLLEGE & NATIONAL COLLEGE FOR MOTORSPORT - Mario Zaffignani - Gateway Qualifications Level 2 Award in Progression

STUDENT OF THE YEAR - Shaquille Chidoori - Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Computing

Staff across The Bedford College Group give their warmest congratulations to all of this year’s award winners. Their hard work, determination, and positive impact on those around them are truly inspiring, and their achievements are a testament to what’s possible with passion and perseverance.

To find out more about the courses on offer across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire with The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/