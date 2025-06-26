Students honoured at Daventry Campus awards ceremony

Students at Northampton College’s Daventry Campus have been urged to “succeed with us and excel beyond us” during an awards ceremony to celebrate their achievements over the past academic year.

Jason Lancaster, principal of Northampton College, praised students for their “persistence, resilience and dedication” and encouraged them to take a moment to reflect on their achievements and use positive memories from their college experience to prepare them for their future careers.

He said: “Our students are growing in confidence and independence, thriving in this environment where they can learn skills for life and become the person they are capable of being. The achievements of our award winners are spectacular, and I would encourage all of them to take these memories with them as they take the first steps in their career.

“They have worked hard, gone above and beyond and made the best of the opportunity given to them. Many will have shown a bit of something extra, maybe persistence, resilience, dedication or kindness, all qualities to be proud of that will stand you in good stead for life.

“As a college, we are proud of our culture of excellence and events like this show how that culture is shaping our learners. They are progressing both academically and as people. Their CVs are coming on well but the CV only gets you the interview, it’s your personality and confidence that gets you the job.”

The awards ceremony held at the Badby Road West site on Wednesday, June 25, honoured dozens of students who have excelled over the past 12 months, both in terms of academic performance and personal progress.

The event, sponsored by Whittlebury Park, featured a stunning performance from musical theatre students, while catering and hospitality students helped serve food and greet guests.

Among the winners was Nathan Dip, who received the Rising Star award and was praised for his positive attitude and willingness to step outside his comfort zone, qualities that make him an inspiration to others. Amy Estland was named the Most Determined Student.

Paige Moore’s commitment to learning saw her collect the award for Best Progress in Maths while an expanded vocabulary and engaging language techniques saw Regina Ceban scoop the Best Progress in English award.

Marc Webster, commercial director at headline sponsor Whittlebury Park, said: "We are incredibly proud to once again support the Daventry Campus Awards, celebrating the hard work, talent and determination of these inspiring students. Their achievements and personal growth over the past year are a true testament to the power of education and resilience, and we are honoured to play a part in recognising their success.

"Northampton College provides valuable opportunities for students to showcase their talents through work placements and apprenticeships, and we've seen first-hand the benefits of this approach here at Whittlebury Park, where students have become a valuable part of our workforce."

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk