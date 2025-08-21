Students at The Parker Academy celebrate GCSE success

Students at The Parker E-ACT Academy in Daventry are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results.

Teenagers across the country are collecting their results following exams sat earlier this summer, and The Parker’s students are among those marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

Thanks to the hard work and determination of both students and staff, there is much to celebrate. Many students will now go on to begin sixth form studies, take up college places, begin apprenticeships, or pursue other post-16 pathways.

Among this year’s high performers are:

Tyler Rose, who achieved 1 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8s, 4 x grade 7s, 3 x grade 6s and a grade 5 and will be joining the Daventry Sixth Form.

Jess Adams, who achieved 3 x grade 8s, 5 x grade 7s, 2 x grade 6s and a grade 5 and will be joining the Daventry Sixth Form.

Nadia Golonka, who achieved 2 x grade 9s, 4 x grade 8s, 3 x grade 7s and a grade 4 and will now go on to study A Levels.

Grade Gordon, who achieved 1 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8s, 5 x grade 7s and 2 x grade 6s and will now go on to study A Levels.

Other notable standout performances from students achieving multiple GCSEs at Grade 7 or above include: Dora Horotan, Bethany Harborne, Kobi Chard, Oliver De Chenu, Ryan Anderson, Maddie Brand, Lily Miller, Nicol Stachowska, Harry McGurk and James Campbell.

This year’s results mark a strong foundation on which newly appointed headteacher Maughan Johnson will build, as he recently took on the role of leading the academy into its next chapter.

Mr Johnson, a Northamptonshire native with extensive senior leadership experience, has played a central role in driving improvements and securing better outcomes for young people in schools across the region. He brings a clear vision of high standards, ambition, and inclusion for every student at The Parker.

Mr Johnson said: “We’re incredibly proud of our GCSE students today. Their results are a reflection of their resilience, hard work, and the outstanding support they’ve had from their teachers and families.

“Whether our students are staying with us for sixth form or taking the next step elsewhere, we know they are ready for what comes next and we’ll continue working hard to ensure that every child who walks through our doors leaves with the confidence, skills and qualifications to thrive.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT, added: “Congratulations to all of our GCSE students at The Parker E-ACT Academy. Today is a day to recognise their achievements and the collective efforts of staff, families and the wider school community in helping them get to this point. We’re proud of each and every one of them.”