Sporty young people invited to aim high with basketball skills in Daventry

Sessions are being held in Daventry.

Sessions will be held on Tuesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 2, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, both at The Parker E-Act Academy Randolph Building.

Players should arrive at 6pm to arrange for registration.

Swifts' head coach Steve Pearl said: "The series of camps we have held during the summer holidays has shown us the amount of latent talent there is in Daventry and the surrounding areas.

"We now want to move on a stage further with recruiting for our teams. There will undoubtedly be young people who are not quite ready to play on the national stage but with coaching will soon be at the necessary standard.

"We would urge them to come along and see what they might achieve."

Players for the Swifts teams will be drawn from girls in school years 7-11 and boys in years 9-11.