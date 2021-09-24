Spooktacular Memory Lane pictures straight from the dusty archives of the Daventry Express crypt
As we count down the dark nights until Halloween, we've dusted down our archives from the Daventry Express crypt.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:43 pm
Updated
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:44 pm
We haven't delved too far back for this month's nostalgia feature, but there's definitely some scary characters and we'd love to know if you're featured or your recognise any of the people.
These hair-raising pictures are taken at Daventry Country Park, Daventry Post Office and the Southbrook estate.
If you have any old pictures for our memories column, do get in touch, we'd love to hear from you.
Email [email protected]