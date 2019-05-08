Sponsor a category in the Northamptonshire Education Awards

Entries are flooding in for the Northamptonshire Education Awards but there is still time to sponsor a category

We are looking for commercial partners to join our quest to find the best pupils, teachers and schools across the county.

Benefits of sponsorship include extensive weekly publicity in the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, Northants Telegraph and Daventry Express and their associated websites and social media feeds.

Sponsors will also be able to hand over their award to the winner during the presentation event at The Deco theatre in Northampton on June 27.

This will be extensively reported with pictures in the papers and online.

For more information about sponsorship email linda.pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk or rebeccahawkes@jpimedia.co.uk

The awards, now in their 11th year, recognise excellence, dedication and commitment in primary, secondary, nursery and special schools.

Among the categories are Primary School Pupil of the Year, Inspirational Teacher and Unsung Hero.

Each nomination is considered by our independent panel of judges and the highest scoring entries will be invited to The Deco, where the winners will be crowned.

Sponsor profile: The Staff Room

The Staff Room is the region’s leading specialist primary supply teaching agency, providiing staff for hundreds of primary schools, nurseries and specialist schools in the Northants, Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire areas.

Since opening the doors of its Northampton office in 2011 and the Milton Keynes office in 2018 it has grown to become the number one provider of primary agency staff.

To this day The Staff Room has stayed faithful to the original vision and ethos where all teaching staff and schools receive only the highest levels of service, to treat people like people and deliver its service with passion and understanding.

As an approved government framework supplier, The Staff Room works to the strictest safeguarding standards, providing schools with best value, and operates with an honest and open approach.

Due to its continuing success it is always looking for new teachers and support staff to join the ever expanding team.

So if you are looking to join a supply agency, visit The Staff Room or call the recruitment line on 01604 633234. The Staff Room would love to hear from you.