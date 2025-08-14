Sponne School Students Celebrate Exam Success

Students and staff at Sponne School in Towcester are celebrating another excellent set of A Level results this year with many individuals achieving outstanding grades which are a testament to the work ethic and ability of this amazingly talented cohort of students. These superb results will mean that they have the best possible academic foundation for university / apprenticeship or employment going forward.

Amongst the many delighted students today were Toby Ayres (A*A*A*A*) and Luke Tonkinson (A*A*A*A*) who are studying Mathematics at the University of Cambridge and Bath respectively, whilst Phoebe Boyle (A*A*AA) will be going to the University of Oxford to study Biomedical Sciences. Michael Ward (A*AAB) and Jed Ayres (A*AB) will be heading to Scotland to St Andrew’s University to study Physics and Chemistry respectively.

Hazel Irving (A*AA) and Libby Morrow (A*AAB) are both embarking on a Law degree at the University of Durham and will also be joined by Elizabeth Wooldridge-Smith (A*AAA) to study Chemistry. Also travelling north to the University of Sheffield will be Alex Barton (A*AA) and Lewis Prosser (A*A*A*B) to study Physics and Astrophysics and Mathematics and Statistics respectively whilst Michael Prosser (A*A*AA) heads to Lancaster University to study Theoretical Physics with Mathematics and Lucy Brown (A*AB) to study Psychology at York University.

A degree in International Relations and modern languages is being pursued by James Woodman (AAAC) at the University of Exeter whilst Celia Abato (ABBB) is embarking upon a degree in Veterinary Physiotherapy. Amelia Thomas (AAAB) and Elliot Brackley (A*A*AA) also secured outstanding results and are joined by many others in exploring a range of alternative post-18 pathways.

Headteacher Mr Graham Forbes said: “We are immensely proud of our students for achieving such excellent results across both A Level and vocational qualifications. These grades are a testament to the dedication and determination our students have shown, alongside the outstanding teaching and support provided by the staff here at Sponne School.

Year 13 not only excelled academically but also demonstrated exceptional talent and commitment beyond the classroom, contributing to sport, music, drama, and many other areas of school life. They were a year group whose positive influence was felt throughout the school, serving as superb role models for our younger students.

The diverse range of courses and destinations our students are now pursuing truly reflects our school ethos: Dream, Believe, Achieve. We congratulate all our students on their success and wish them every happiness in the future”.

Mrs Mort, Head of Sponne Sixth Form said: “I want to congratulate all the students on their hard work and resilience. We are so proud of what they have achieved and the work they have put into their studies. I wish them all the best in the future. They all have so much potential with exciting and successful futures ahead of them, in whatever pathway they have chosen.”