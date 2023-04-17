More than 4,500 reception places have been allocated to children across Northampton and Daventry, with more than 90 percent of applicants receiving their first choice of school.

Primary school places were confirmed today (April 17) and 93.4 percent of families secured their first choice school. This is a percentage decrease from the 94.4 percent who were offered their first place in 2022. In 2021, for the whole of Northamptonshire, 94.3 percent of applicants were offered their first choice.

In total, this year, 99.3 percent of children were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

More than 4,500 reception places have been allocated in West Northamptonshire today (April 17).

Councillor Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “The first day of school is such an exciting day and one that every family remembers, therefore it is so great to see such a high number of placements allocated to families preferred school choices.

"Our team works really hard to help secure the first choice placement for as many families as possible and this is reflected in the continued high number of placements allocated this year.”

Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 98 percent, up from 95.2 percent last year.