Skywatchers in Daventry treated to spectacular partial solar eclipse
Daventry skywatchers witnessed a partial solar eclipse this morning.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:51 pm
These stunning photographs were supplied to the Daventry Express by Mike Hart.
Professional photographer Mike, who lives in the town, said: "It looked fantastic when the clouds broke.
"By the time I had the camera attached to the telescope the clouds had started to roll in. I was lucky enough to view this spectacular event live from my own backyard."