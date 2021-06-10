Skywatchers in Daventry treated to spectacular partial solar eclipse

Daventry skywatchers witnessed a partial solar eclipse this morning.

By Lucie Green
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:51 pm
Thanks to Mike Hart for these amazing pictures.

These stunning photographs were supplied to the Daventry Express by Mike Hart.

Professional photographer Mike, who lives in the town, said: "It looked fantastic when the clouds broke.

"By the time I had the camera attached to the telescope the clouds had started to roll in. I was lucky enough to view this spectacular event live from my own backyard."

Mike's stunning photograph of the partial eclipse.
Daventry