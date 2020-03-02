Secondary school places day: Increase in rate of first-choices in Northamptonshire

The number of children in Northamptonshire given their first choice secondary school has risen as more than 8,800 places were allocated today (Monday, March 2).

The proportion of pupils handed a place at their preferred school has increased to 79 per cent, or 7,000 kids, from 77.3 per cent in 2019.

Northamptonshire secondary school places for September have been announced

While the number of children being offered a place at one of their preferred schools was 96 per cent.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children’s services, families and education Fiona Baker was pleased with the figures.

"Our growing county means that we are continually faced with the challenge of providing more school places in the future and we will continue to work with our partners to make this happen," she said.

The council claimed the increase was achieved through either providing or working with schools to create 230 temporary places in Northampton, 90 temporary places in Corby and 90 permanent places in Kettering.

The council is continuing to work with schools across the county to provide further additional capacity in areas of high demand, a spokesman said.

Further places may be added prior to September to ensure the council continues to fulfil its statutory obligation of providing sufficient school places.

The next round of secondary school place allocations for late applicants will take place in April, while primary school allocations for September will be announced on April 16.

Families who applied for secondary school places online and in time can check their offer at northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.

Parents have the right to appeal through the independent appeal process against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.