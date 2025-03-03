More than 77 percent of children in West Northamptonshire have been offered a place at their first choice school.

Secondary school places for families who applied by October 31, 2024 have been announced today (Monday March 3) for the academic year starting in September 2025.

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), a total of 4,846 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils, which is around the same number as this time last year.

This year, more families have been allocated a place at their highest preference school compared to the previous two years. 77.8 percent – or 3,773 students – have received a place at their first-choice school, compared to 76 percent in 2024 and 77 percent in 2023.

Furthermore, in 2025, a total of 95.5 percent (4,629) of applications have been successful in securing a place at one of their top three schools, compared to 95 percent in 2024 and 94.2 percent in 2023.

Councillor Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “Secondary school is the start of the next step in a young person’s education journey and will help with their development to adulthood. Their years at secondary school will provide them with a wealth of new experiences, skills and knowledge so it is great to see that over 95 percent of applications have been allocated a place at one of their three preferred schools.”

WNC also said that 13.2 percent (640) of children were offered a place at their second-choice school, and 4.5 percent (216) were allocated their third-choice school. 4.5 percent of applicants were allocated a place at a school outside of their preferences, as their chosen schools were full due to higher priority admissions. This compares to five percent in 2024 and 5.8 percent in 2023.

All applications have the right to appeal through the independent appeals process if they have been unable to secure a place at one of their higher preferred school options. Find out more here.

The next round of secondary school place allocations for late applicants will take place in April or May. Primary school allocations will be announced on April 16.