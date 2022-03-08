Scouts in Crick and West Haddon step up to help those impacted by conflict in Ukraine

When Crick and West Haddon Scouts learned about the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, they knew they had to help.

The youngsters will take part in a virtual hike from Crick to Kyiv this month to help people affected by the war.

Each section will be arranging hikes during sessions to clock up a total of 1,478 miles to provide humanitarian aid. Some members will also walk at home.

Cubs all set to help people in Ukraine.

Sophie Cunliffe, one of the organisers, said: "Any money raised will provide direct support to the National Organization of Scouts of the Ukraine to assist with the coordination of local emergency response and humanitarian relief efforts to affected people and communities."

To support the appeal, visit https://gofund.me/3ae6ee6a

Beavers get walking to help others.