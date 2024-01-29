Scout group took their Cubs away for ‘unique’ overnight experience at Birmingham Sealife Centre

A scout group took their Cubs away to the Sealife Centre in Birmingham for a “unique” overnight experience.

The first Long Buckby Scout group took more than 40 Cub Scouts to the centre for a behind the scenes tour, along with an ‘underwater sleepover experience’ in the tunnel.

The Cubs gained a ‘night’s away’ activity badge and learned about Global Conservation.

Cub Leader Sally-Ann Walden said: “I am really proud of all of the Cubs, especially the 15 who were first time campers, and for many, it was their first time ever staying away from home. It was a wonderful, fun camp full of smiles and laughter.”

The Scouts made their way to Birmingham by train, along with five Young Leaders and eight Scout Leaders. Once there, they had the opportunity to experience some of Birmingham’s attractions, including meeting Ozzy the Bull at the train station, visiting the Lego Discovery Centre, and watching a 4D movie before heading for a “unique night away experience” at the Sealife Centre.

The Cub Scouts learned about the sharks and the conservation work of the centre and watched the octopus, jellyfish, and otters playing and penguins sleeping.

A treasure hunt activity that included cracking a code and solving riddles took place during the event.

Before heading to the tunnel to sleep for the night, Sally rewarded Sadie, 9, one of the Cub Scouts, with the Silver Chief Scout Award, the highest award a Cub Scout can achieve by completing various challenges and earning activity badges.

The leaders worked hard to make sure everyone had a space in the tunnel from where they could watch all the aquatic life as they prepared to go to sleep.

When the Leaders woke up the following morning, the nursery shark was sleeping next to them in what was known as "her spot."

Ivy, 9, a Cub Scout, said: “Sealife Camp was one of the best trips I’ve had, my favourite bit was going behind the scenes at the aquarium and waking up to find sharks swimming above my head.”

After spending some more time watching the penguins dive and swim, the group went shopping and had breakfast before preparing for the journey back home.

Ollie, 9, also a Cub Scout, said: “It was really cool waking up to see the penguins swimming around.”

Daventry and District Scout Groups offer opportunities to adults and children as early as 4 years old, depending on the location.

There are 18 Scout Groups based around the Daventry area, from Woodford Halse to Bugbrooke and all the way to Crick and Pitsford.

Residents can find out more information about Scouting in their area and how to get involved on their website or Facebook page.

1 . Long Buckby Scout group Cub Scouts pictured having a sleepover at the Sealife Centre in Birmingham. Photo: Jennie Curtis Photo Sales

2 . Long Buckby Scout group Cub Scouts pictured next to Ozzy the Bull at Birmingham’s train station. Photo: Jennie Curtis Photo Sales

3 . Long Buckby Scout group Cub Scouts pictured having a sleepover at the Sealife Centre in Birmingham. Photo: Jennie Curtis Photo Sales

4 . Long Buckby Scout group Cub Scouts pictured having a sleepover at the Sealife Centre in Birmingham. Photo: Jennie Curtis Photo Sales