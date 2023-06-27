School places in West Northamptonshire: The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

Just over 93 percent of primary-aged pupils across the area secured a place at their top choice school

A record number of primary-aged pupils across England received a place at their preferred school for the 2023/24 academic year.

Nationally, some 92.5 percent of pupils were offered their first choice, up from 92.2 precent in 2022/23 and the highest figure since 2014/15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places nationwide.

Across West Northamptonshire, 93.3 percent of 4,480 children secured a place at their top choice primary school.

Here are the primary schools in West Northamptonshire which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Monksmoor Park Church of England Primary School At Monksmoor Park Church of England Primary School, Daventry, just 52 percent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 28 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

Wootton Park School At Wootton Park School, just 56 percent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 44 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

Abington Vale School - Stirling Campus At Abington Vale School - Stirling Campus, just 64 percent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 16 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.