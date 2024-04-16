As the nervous wait for primary school places is finally over, you might now be wanting to know what Ofsted rating your little one’s future school has.

Children starting school in September this year will have received a school place offer today (Tuesday April 16).

Whether it was the families’ first choice, second or third, parents will now be keen to know what the school watchdog makes of the education setting.

Below are West Northamptonshire primary schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, as listed on the authority’s website.

1 . All the primary schools rated good or outstanding in West Northamptonshire Here are the top rated primary schools in West Northamptonshire... Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images Photo Sales