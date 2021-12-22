Rocking out in Flore for fun-fuelled Christmas Nativity with a difference

There was fun and laughter in the village when children aged nine to 11 staged Hosanna Rocks this week.

Helped by parents Elle Harrison and Anna Dallas, the children sung their way through the Nativity-style show, putting smiles on the faces of their audience with their fun interpretation of the Christmas story.

The energetic performance, which took place in the chapel, featured Olivia Maud-Barnett as Mary and Taylor Mitchell as Joseph.

Elle said: "One audience member said he left feeling ‘uplifted’ and another enjoyed the ‘energy and enthusiasm’ of the young performers."

