Public invited to comment on proposed changes to West Northamptonshire schools' admissions for 2023
Council wants to change deadline for parents to submit applications and several schools want to make alterations
The public is invited to give their views on a raft of proposed changes to the admissions arrangements for schools in West Northamptonshire for the 2023 intake.
West Northamptonshire Council wants to change the deadline for parents to submit their applications from 5pm to midnight and several schools want to make alterations to their admissions.
The local authority must hold a consultation on any changes though so parents, schools, religious authorities, and the local community can view the proposals and comment until December 19.
Determination of school admission arrangements by admission authorities must be completed by February 28, 2022.
Admission policies should be published on schools’ websites and copies sent to the council as soon as possible after that date and must be completed by March 15, 2022.
To view the proposed changes and the consultation, visit westnorthants.gov.uk/school-admissions. To respond, email [email protected]
Alternatively, write to Jan Baines, school admissions manager, West Northamptonshire Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton, NN1 1ED.
The schools that want to make changes are:
Badby Primary School
Buckton Fields Primary School
Bugbrooke Community Primary School
Campion School
Caroline Chisholm School
Clipston Endowed VC Primary School
Croughton All Saints CE Primary School
Denton Primary School
Duston School (The)
Elizabeth Woodville School (North)
Elizabeth Woodville School (South)
Guilsborough CE Primary School
Hunsbury Park Primary School
Northampton International Academy
Parklands Primary School
Pineham Barns Primary School
Preston Hedge's Primary School
Silverstone UTC
Southfield Primary Academy
St James CE Primary School
St Luke's CE Primary School
Staverton CE Primary School
Weedon Bec Primary School
Weston Favell CE Primary School
Wootton Park School
Chiltern Primary School