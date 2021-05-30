Prestigious award for 'loving, caring, nurturing' preschool in Kilsby
Celebrations have been taking place at Kilsby Preschool after it won a prestigious award.
The High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Amanda Lowther DL presented the award for 'Preschool of the Year' in the Central Prestige Awards.
Staff said they felt 'very honoured' to win the award.
Manager Nikki Chalkley said: "It was a lovely ceremony, made even more special by being able to share it with our preschool community and our families."
Kilsby Preschool is described as a 'loving, caring and nurturing preschool that always has the individual child at the heart of its practice' where children get the best start in life.
The judges said to the preschool team: "We went over all the information on how the school is run, some of the comments from parents and the Ofsted inspections. What we reviewed was all very positive and we felt you have created an excellent environment for learning and development.
"Your team are clearly passionate about what they do and have a patient and supportive approach with all children. There has been strong investment in the school, facilities and equipment and that has allowed you to assist children with lots of different needs. The feedback obviously suggest the children love their time spent at the school. In examples where children have attended other pre-schools, it is evident that Kilsby is much preferred. We’re very pleased to recognise your hard work."