Prestigious award for 'loving, caring, nurturing' preschool in Kilsby

High Sherriff Amanda Lowther DL; Julie Farmer; Nikki Chalkley; Abigail Harper; Stephanie Goodyer; Jill Sedgley and Susan Hussey.

The High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Amanda Lowther DL presented the award for 'Preschool of the Year' in the Central Prestige Awards.

Staff said they felt 'very honoured' to win the award.

Manager Nikki Chalkley said: "It was a lovely ceremony, made even more special by being able to share it with our preschool community and our families."

Winning trophy for the preschool.

Kilsby Preschool is described as a 'loving, caring and nurturing preschool that always has the individual child at the heart of its practice' where children get the best start in life.

The judges said to the preschool team: "We went over all the information on how the school is run, some of the comments from parents and the Ofsted inspections. What we reviewed was all very positive and we felt you have created an excellent environment for learning and development.