Prepare to be dazzled as Daventry academy hosts spring flower planting session for infant school

Green-fingered students at Abbey CE Academy in Daventry hosted a spring flower planting session for infant schoolchildren.
The junior school recently hosted children from St James Infant School for a day of gardening on the academy’s grounds.
Year 1 and 2 pupils from St James and 180 pupils at the Abbey planted more than 300 sunflower seeds around the school fields, setting the stage for a dazzling summer display of flowers.
Pupils not only planted seeds throughout the fields, but also scattered seeds for a wildflower meadow that will provide a new area of calm and serene nature for the pupils at the Abbey.
All 270 pupils were invited to plant a sunflower each to take home.
Pupils were also treated to a series of activities including prayer writing, drawing and chalk drawing, allowing their creative sides to bloom as well.
Tricia Robertson, principal at The Abbey CE Academy, said: “As a Church of England school, making a positive impact on the wild around us is an important part of our ethos. Our vision 'Together, anything is impossible' inspires us to work together to make change. Growing a wildflower meadow provides a habitat for bees and other insects. We chose sunflowers as they are the symbol for Ukraine and we are thinking about people who are suffering because of war.
“It was a joy to see the pupils enjoying the sunny spring weather, and they were delighted not only to be creating what will be such a beautiful display of flowers, but also to be taking home their very own sunflower souvenirs at the end of the day.”