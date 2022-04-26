Prepare to be dazzled as Daventry academy hosts spring flower planting session for infant school

Green-fingered students at Abbey CE Academy in Daventry hosted a spring flower planting session for infant schoolchildren.

The junior school recently hosted children from St James Infant School for a day of gardening on the academy’s grounds.

Year 1 and 2 pupils from St James and 180 pupils at the Abbey planted more than 300 sunflower seeds around the school fields, setting the stage for a dazzling summer display of flowers.

Children enjoy the session.

Pupils not only planted seeds throughout the fields, but also scattered seeds for a wildflower meadow that will provide a new area of calm and serene nature for the pupils at the Abbey.

All 270 pupils were invited to plant a sunflower each to take home.

Pupils were also treated to a series of activities including prayer writing, drawing and chalk drawing, allowing their creative sides to bloom as well.

Tricia Robertson, principal at The Abbey CE Academy, said: “As a Church of England school, making a positive impact on the wild around us is an important part of our ethos. Our vision 'Together, anything is impossible' inspires us to work together to make change. Growing a wildflower meadow provides a habitat for bees and other insects. We chose sunflowers as they are the symbol for Ukraine and we are thinking about people who are suffering because of war.

Enjoying the gardening day.