Plea to #LookCloser for signs of children being exploited by criminals in Northamptonshire

Special Ops unit heads into county to help people spot the key signs

Police and welfare charities are teaming up make the public #LookCloser to spot children being forced to act as runners for drugs dealers.

There are around 3,000 cases of children claiming to be criminally exploited each year

The police's East Midlands Special Operations Unit – which covers Northamptonshire – the Children’s Society and British Transport Police today (Monday March 9) kick off five five days of activity to raise awareness of child criminal exploitation and how to identify victims where they are most visible.

The #LookCloser campaign will take in visits to hotels in Northamptonshire, roadside services and public transport hubs around the region.

Lucy Belcher, service manager for The Children’s Society’s prevention programme, said: “Children are being coerced into everything from county lines drug trafficking, to forced labour, robbery and violence, and may also be subjected to sexual abuse.

“Criminals groom them with offers of drugs and alcohol and promises of status, friendship and wealth, then trap them into exploitation using terrifying threats, violence and sexual abuse.

The #LookCloser campaign aims to raise awareness of exploited children

“Any child in any community can be vulnerable. That’s why it’s vital that anyone who encounters children is able to #LookCloser for the warning signs and report concerns.”

The East Midlands Special Operations Unit brings specialist staff from Northamptonshire together with forces in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire to tackle organised crime.

The Children's Society fear that more than 50,000 under-17s could be involved in county lines drug dealing nationwide and the number of arrests for intent to supply drugs has rocketed by almost 50 per cent outside London.

County lines is the term used when gangs from big cities expand operations to smaller towns, using mobile phones to take orders and forcing children to deliver the drugs and collect payment.

How to spot children in danger

Public transport is widely used by these youngsters coerced into acting as drug runners and BTP officers will be engaging staff and passengers at stations in the East Midlands this week to raise awareness of how to spot victims.

BTP Detective Inspector Thanh Ly said: “We are aware that the rail network is used by exploited young people, but they can go hidden in plain sight on public transport and we hope the #LookCloser message will go a long way in alerting fellow passengers and staff to the signs.

“Is there a young person travelling during school hours, early in the morning or late into the night?

"Do they look lost or disorientated between transport, appear anxious, unkempt or injured? Are they avoiding ticket checks or don't have a ticket or the money to pay a fare? Are they using more than one phone, or is their phone always ringing?

“These are small, subtle signs, but put together could indicate exploitation. If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Text us there and then on 61016 so we can act on your concerns."

If you see something that concerns you, tell security or call 101 immediately. On the trains or at stations text 61016. Always dial 999 in an emergency.