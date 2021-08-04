People are invited to give their views on a plan to build a new secondary school near Northampton to meet the demand for places in the area.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is proposing to provide a site known as Wantage Farm to the government for a free school.

The public has the opportunity to have its say on the scheme during a four-week consultation, which runs until midnight on September 3.

A 3D render of how 'Northampton School' near Thorpeville would look once complete

WNC cabinet member for finance Malcolm Longley said: “West Northamptonshire is growing rapidly, and it’s crucial we support families and young people through the provision of new schools.

“We believe that providing this land is an excellent opportunity to secure a new school in an area where one is needed, but we are keen to hear everyone’s views in order to help us make the best decision for the people of West Northamptonshire.”

Several sites were considered by the Department for Education (DfE), which will fund and deliver the scheme, but the 24-acre plot near Thorpeville, Moulton, was deemed the most suitable.

Views submitted during the consultation will be considered as part of the WNC’s decision making process, with WNC's cabinet set to make a final decision at its meeting on September 14.

The red outline shows where 'Northampton School' would be built off the A43 near Thorpeville

If the scheme goes ahead it would be leased to the free school provider on a 125-year agreement with a peppercorn rent - any proposals for the site would also need to follow the usual planning process.

DPP Planning unveiled its plans for 'Northampton School', which would have new sports facilities, access, parking and landscaping, during a public consultation last month ahead of an official application to WNC.

The school will eventually accommodate 1,200 secondary school pupils and be operated by the Northampton School for Boys Charitable Trust once complete.

Find out more and complete an online survey at westnorthants.citizenspace.com.

Letters with more information about the proposals are being sent to residents in the Moulton and Overstone parishes, but anyone else who would like a copy can request one by phoning 0300 126 7000.