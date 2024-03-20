Oh No, They Didn't! Staff Panto Delights School Audience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not only did the event bring excitement and humour to children and parents, it also raised an impressive £1,300, highlighting the generosity of the school community.

Titled "Mrs Sensible and the 7 Class Teachers," the panto cleverly drew inspiration from Snow White and the seven dwarfs, aligning perfectly with the school's recent expansion to seven classes.

The pantomime was written by Head of School Georgina Sensecall, specifically for her staff, although the final performance was a true collaborative effort, featuring participation from all corners of the school staff, including teachers, teaching assistants, wrap-around staff, office personnel, and the dedicated cleaning team.

This widespread involvement not only brought the story to life but also demonstrated the high morale and exceptional teamwork within the staff. The seven-class-themed production marked a significant milestone for Kilsby, having grown to seven classes in September 2023.

Behind the scenes, the Kilsby School Association (KSA) played a pivotal role in supporting the show. Not only did they donate funds for staff to hire costumes from Rugby Theatre's wardrobe department, they also added an authentic touch, offering popcorn and ice cream for the audience to purchase.

A special mention goes to a supportive parent who ensured professional lighting and microphones, enhancing the overall production quality.

It was also a hit with parents, who said “I think it demonstrated how invested the teachers and staff are invested in giving the children the best experience.

"This will hopefully also inspire some children to get involved in school plays and productions.” and “The script was great! I think it’s fabulous that the teachers put themselves out there like this to raise money and entertain the children. We all really enjoyed it!”