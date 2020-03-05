Ofsted praises Northamptonshire school for making improvements in quest for better rating

New headteacher at The Parker E-ACT Academy in Daventry finding success and behaviour is on the up, says watchdog

A Northamptonshire school has been praised by Ofsted for 'taking effective action' to improve after a visit from the education watchdog.

The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry. Photo: Google

The Parker E-ACT Academy in Daventry was given encouragement it could be rated as 'good' as opposed to 'requires improvement' in a letter published on February 26.

Ofsted hailed the new headteacher at the Ashby Road school and found behaviour and provisions for special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) had improved during the visit on January 22.

"Senior leaders and the trust are taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement identified at the recent section five inspection in order for the school to become good," the letter, sent on February 7, reads.

"The school should take further action to continue to develop the curriculum so that learning in all subjects and key stages is ambitious and carefully sequenced to help all pupils to know more and remember more."

The Parker Academy was told to improve by Ofsted after the last inspection in March 2018, with the then-headteacher leaving shortly afterwards.

New head, Simon Cox, who joined in April 2019, was praised by the inspectors for bringing 'a renewed vigour and a clear sense of direction for the school'.

"You have worked with senior leaders to begin to address several weaknesses," Her Majesty’s inspector Chris Davies' letter says.

"You and the staff are bringing about improvements in the quality of education and the behaviour of pupils in particular."

Ofsted were told by pupils and staff that behaviour has improved, partly down to a new approach which has led to a 'significant reduction' in fixed-term exclusions.

However attendance was still an issue, especially for disadvantaged and SEND pupils, while outcomes for sixth form students 'remains too low'.

E-ACT academy trust, which the school is part of, has been contacted for comment.