Northants school donates 21 hampers to vulnerable families in the community

Kind-hearted pupils at a village school near Daventry have been busy putting together Christmas hampers to spread some festive cheer.

As part of an annual campaign, Year Nine pupils at Campion School in Bugbrooke have been supporting the Christmas hamper campaign.

Amanda Ayres, SLT link for Year Nine, said: "I am delighted to report that the staff and Year 9 students at Campion School have shown incredible support for the Christmas Hamper appeal this year.

"Each Year 9 tutor group have created at least one food hamper and along with donations from staff and other students across the school the school now have 21 hampers to donate to vulnerable families in the local community – which is an amazing contribution.

"An enormous thank you goes out to our students and their families for their kindness and generosity at this time of year."