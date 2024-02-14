Northamptonshire technical college temporarily closed after water contamination
Parents and carers received emails with more information about the current issue
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A technical college in Northamptonshire announced a "mild" and "low-risk water contamination," leading to its closure until after the half-term holiday.
Silverstone University Technical College (UTC), located at the Silverstone Circuit since September 2013, announced the closure on Tuesday (February 13), at 10.36am.
Their Facebook post reads: “Due to a notification of a mild, low-risk water contamination the UTC is closing today until after half term.”
Silverstone UTC has been approached for comment.