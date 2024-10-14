Northamptonshire Special school welcomes donation of backpacks from Amazon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several SEND schools in Northamptonshire have received a donation of 192 backpacks worth over £960 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the nearby schools, Daventry Hill School is a co-educational SEND school for students with cognition and learning difficulties. The school offers personalised education and assistance for families to support their pupils’ journey into adulthood.

A team of four volunteers from Amazon in Daventry spent the day packing the backpacks to be delivered to the school. The backpacks contained a variety of classroom items, including notebooks, pencil cases and water bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This kitting event was organised alongside hundreds of employees from Amazon in Swansea, London, Manchester, and Edinburgh coming together to pack and donate 10,000 backpacks filled with essential school items. The items, worth more than £120,000, will help ensure local children are equipped for school.

A team of four volunteers spent the day packing backpacks.

One of the employees from Amazon in Daventry who helped pack the backpacks is Craig Robinson. He said:

Stacey from Daventry Hill School added: “We are so grateful to the Amazon team in Daventry for this donation of backpacks for our pupils. They were so excited to receive them and couldn’t wait to see what was inside – thank you, Amazon!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.