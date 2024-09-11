Northamptonshire schools welcome Amazon books donation

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A number of primary and secondary schools in Northamptonshire have received a donation of books worth £1,000 from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Daventry.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation of books, made in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, was made to Daventry Hill School, Isebrook School, Wrenn Spinney School, Creating Tomorrow College, Windmill Hill, Kings Meadow School and The Gateway School.

The donations were made through a partnership between Amazon and the National Literacy Trust. The partnership, which began in 2021, aims to deliver books to schools across the UK to increase literacy and reading levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the donation of books, an employee from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry visited the pupils from Isebrook School to deliver the books.

Sonia Marshall from Amazon in Daventry.

Sonia Marshall is an Amazon employee who helped deliver the books to the pupils, she said: “I’m passionate about helping young people experience the joy of reading and I’m so pleased that Amazon has given me a platform to support a school in our community through this programme.”

Beth and Georgina, Isebrook Literacy Team added: “The pupils were excited to receive the donation of books and they’ve already been flying off the shelves in our library. Thank you to everyone at Amazon in Daventry for this support.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.