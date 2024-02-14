Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire school has taken home a trophy and has progressed to the F1 in Schools national competition – a not-for-profit social enterprise that encourages STEM education.

The Storm Silverstone team from Silverstone University Technical College (UTC) competed in the area’s regional final and placed second in the development class category.

The team progressed to the F1 in Schools National Finals, bringing them one step closer to having the opportunity of winning an Aston University full scholarship.

The Storm Silverstone team from Silverstone University Technical College pictured together at the F1 in Schools regional competition.

Tom Milner, F1 in Schools UK project manager, said: “This year’s West Midlands Regional Final was bigger and better than ever—it was an incredible two days watching so many students demonstrate their skills across everything from design and engineering through to sponsorship and marketing.”

More than 350 students from across the region competed at the F1 in Schools West Midlands Regional Final, which took place on February 8 and 9 at Aston University.

The educational competition allowed students aged nine to 19 to create their version of an F1 team and participate in a multidisciplinary challenge where they used professional CAD software to design, analyse, manufacture, test, and race miniature air-powered F1 cars on a 25-metre track.

The students formed teams of three to six and competed for a place on the podium and a space at the national finals event, which is set to take place at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham in March.

The winning teams were from schools based in Worcester, Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield, Towcester, Crewe, Halesowen, and Kenilworth.

The Silverstone UTC’s Storm Silverstone team advanced to the national finals after finishing second in the development class division.

The team has a chance of competing at the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals, the global stage of the competition, which is held annually alongside an international F1 Grand Prix, as well as receiving a full scholarship to study mechanical engineering at Aston University.