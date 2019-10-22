Northamptonshire school backs interim head teacher after summer holidays departure

A Northamptonshire school says it is working hard to keep improving after its head teacher left in the summer holidays.

Campion School and Language College in Bugbrooke has appointed Trish Hammond as its new interim head teacher after Claire Whitmore's departure.

Parents of pupils at the Kislingbury Road school have contacted the Chronicle & Echo concerned about the change, which the school said was for 'personal and professional reasons'.

Trustees chairman Pamela Hutchison said Ms Hammond has a 'wealth of experience' and will 'drive rapid improvement ready for a permanent, well-considered appointment in 2020'.

"Building on the work of last year, when we launched our ACE values, and underpinned by our improved examination results, Campion has started the year with a continued sense of purpose and ambition," she told the Chron.

"We have held a number of parent meetings including an open evening with unprecedented interest from year five and six parents."

Campion School sent out a letter to parents last month informing them of the changes, saying Ms Whitmore left 'to seek a fresh challenge'.

"Trustees would like to thank Claire for all her service with the school and wish her every success," Ms Hutchinson's letter says.

It continues that trustees did not want a caretaker head teacher so employed Mrs Hammond for a year to support the school's progress after being rated as 'good' by Ofsted.

"Mrs Hammond is experienced in leading schools in their drive for improvement, and is committed to working with senior leaders and trustees to ensure the rapid improvement that Ofsted noted was necessary in the last report transpires," the letter says.