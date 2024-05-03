Northamptonshire Education Provider’s Top Team Shortlisted for National Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Announced today, the Tes Schools Awards shortlist reveals that E-ACT is a finalist in the Leadership Team of the Year category. Across Daventry, the trust operates E-ACT The Grange School (primary), E-ACT Parker (secondary) and E-ACT DSLV (all-through).

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education,’ the Tes Schools Awards celebrate the very best in education across the UK. The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and education specialists. The finalists chosen showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

Under the leadership team’s guidance, E-ACT has established itself as one of the top-performing national trusts in the country. Thanks to their strategic approach, schools that were underperforming and failing to deliver for their communities have been transformed into beacons of best practice.

Primary pupils at E-ACT DSLV

E-ACT’s primary outcomes are consistently above the national average at Key Stage 2 and secondary attainment is improving at twice the national average, with improvements being particularly remarkable for the most disadvantaged pupils. 100% of its schools are rated good or outstanding by Ofsted for leadership and pupil development, and 93% are rated as good or outstanding for the quality of education.

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT said:

“E-ACT has been on a transformational journey over the past couple of years, and its success has been driven by the vision and determination of an exceptional team. We are all incredibly proud of where we are now as a trust and the life changing impact our schools have on thousands of young lives every day.

“Our trust values of team spirit, think big and do the right thing, along with a ‘people first culture’ have enabled us to develop an environment where everyone is working towards the same goals. The leadership team is passionate about supporting staff and ensuring the very best for our pupils across Northamptonshire and beyond, as demonstrated by our results. Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is fantastic recognition for everything the team has achieved so far. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for June!”

Secondary pupils at E-ACT DSLV

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine said:

"Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries - the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised."

Winners will be announced on 21st June at a glittering gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, in London.