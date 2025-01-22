Northampton school scoops not one, but two pioneering health awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton school has achieved two health awards from two separate organisations.

At the end of December 2024, Guilsborough Academy were awarded The School Mental Health Award, delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, at the coveted Gold standard for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

In addition to this, they’ve also been awarded West Northamptonshire Council’s Healthy Schools Bronze Award. The Northamptonshire Healthy Schools Award, developed by West Northamptonshire County Council, is a set of evidence-based standards designed to improve the health and wellbeing of whole school communities. It promotes a whole school approach to the following areas:

Mental health and wellbeing

Healthy eating

Physical activity

Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE)

Principal, Mr Simon Frazer and HR Manager, Mrs Louisa Nixon

Guilsborough Academy offers a wide range of activities to support the wellbeing of students and staff. These include tailored mental health and wellbeing events such as Hello Yellow and Children’s Mental Health Week, access to an in-house school counsellor, and Life Skills lessons focused on building emotional resilience. The academy also has several trained Mental Health First Aiders and collaborates with the NHS Mental Health Support Team (MHST) to provide workshops, manage referrals, and deliver targeted interventions. Staff benefit from on-site fitness facilities, wellbeing-focused events, and a strong culture of peer support, fostering a positive and inclusive environment.

The school has also developed a dedicated section on its website to support mental health and wellbeing, offering resources and promoting awareness for both students and parents/carers, detailing available support from both the school and signposting to external agencies.

Simon Frazer, Principal of Guilsborough Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of Guilsborough Academy's achievements in receiving both the School Mental Health Award at the Gold standard and the Healthy Schools Bronze Award. These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students and the support of parents/carers and the local community. Our commitment to mental health and wellbeing, as well as promoting healthy lifestyles, is central to our values for our entire school community. We will continue to strive for excellence and support our community in every possible way".

The School Mental Health Award

In-house School Counsellor, Miss Della Rowinski and Assistant Principal and Senior Mental Health Lead, Mr Kit Woolridge

The School Mental Health Award was established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead.

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools aims to strengthen students’ mental health by supporting schools to make a positive change at all levels of the UK's education system, improving students’ outcomes and life chances.

Rachel C. Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said: “The achievement of the Mental Health award is a demonstration of the school's significant commitment to improving children's and staff’s mental health and wellbeing. It is also a commitment to developing practices in school that seek to improve awareness and expertise in creating safe and secure learning environments in which all children can truly fulfil their potential. This award is one that all staff can be truly proud of”.

Nationally, more than 1400 schools have signed up to take part in this mental health award.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.

It is thrilling and humbling to learn about Guilsborough Academy and the many other schools engaged in the quality award process. I’d like to offer my congratulations on this deserved recognition”.

Healthy Schools Award

The standards for the Healthy Schools Award have been specifically designed and tailored to Northamptonshire, by the Healthy Schools Service at West Northamptonshire Council, which makes it unique compared to other healthy schools awards.

The Healthy Schools Service is committed to empowering schools to improve the health and wellbeing of students, staff and the wider school community in order to enable all people to live healthy, happy and fulfilling lives across West Northamptonshire.

There are three levels to the Healthy Schools Award - bronze, silver and gold, which must be completed in sequential order.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I’d like to congratulate Guilsborough Academy for achieving the prestigious Carnegie School Mental Health Award at the gold standard, which reflects the immense dedication and hard work of everyone involved. In addition to this, the academy has been recognised with the Healthy Schools Bronze Award in recognition of their commitment to promoting health and wellbeing. The effort they put into attaining the Bronze Award has been exceptional, and it has been an absolute privilege to support and collaborate with them.”