Northampton School for Girls students’ smart idea scoops prize from ‘Dragon’s Den’ panel

A multiple-choice game designed by students at Northampton School for Girls to make people think about what choices they may have ahead of them was the winner at this year’s County Schools Challenge Grand Final.

Young people from eight county secondary schools presented their social enterprise idea on this year’s theme of gangs and criminal exploitation to a ‘Dragons’ Den’ style panel of judges.

NSG’s team came up with a game available on the app store where you choose a character and play through a story making choices along the way with integrated messages and advice about gangs and criminal exploitation.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley with the winning NSG team

Options available determined the outcome of the story — and whether or not you end up as a gang member.

Victory earned them £2,000 funding from the Office of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold to help turn their idea into a reality.

Southfield School, Kettering; Brooke Weston Academy, Corby; Corby Technical School; The Duston School Daventry Hill School; Huxlow Science College, Irthlingborough and Elizabeth Woodville School (South) also made the final

The panel of “dragons” consisted of Mr Mold, Chief Constable Nick Adderley, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rob Porter, Police and North Northamptonshire Council’s assistant director of housing and communities, Kerry Purnell.

Mr Adderley, said: “These young people are the future and all eight teams should be really proud of themselves for their performances.

“It was a difficult decision for the panel and my congratulations goes to Northampton School for Girls for their winning idea.

“I’d also like to thank the schools involved and the parents, teachers and volunteers who put a lot of time and effort into making this event happen.”

The Schools Challenge was launched in 2009 and won by a team from Weavers School in Wellingborough, who designed an educational DVD and bin sticker to help combat wheelie bin arson in the area.